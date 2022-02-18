The death earlier this month of an elderly man detained in Denver’s jail is under investigation by Denver Health, the city’s Public Integrity Division and the Denver Police Department, according to the sheriff.
9News reported this week that Leroy Taylor, 71, died on Feb. 9, a few days after his attorney requested his release on an emergency basis because of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Sheriff Elias Diggins said Taylor had been serving a sentence stemming from a 2015 case when he had a medical emergency. He confirmed the three independent investigations during Friday’s Citizen Oversight Board meeting.
“Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Taylor,” he said.
The Public Integrity Division houses the sheriff’s department’s Administrative Investigations Unit, which prepares a case report to send to the Conduct Review Unit. The Conduct Review Unit determines whether there is a preponderance of evidence that any policy was violated.
The Citizen Oversight Board mentioned the independent investigations possibly looking into the role of a charge nurse in Taylor’s medical condition, and Diggins said Denver Health has authority over health care workers who work in the jail. Board Chair Julia Richman expressed concerns about the sheriff’s department deferring responsibility for medical care of people in their custody.
“The authority gets confusing,” she said.
“It feels like there’s a serious gap here in terms of the authority and the responsibility lining up.”
Richman said a sudden in-custody death from COVID-19 is particularly concerning to her two years into the pandemic.
Diggins said he believes the sheriff’s department has adequate policies, but the department “is always up to reviewing them to see what can be done better.”