Investigators say a natural gas leak caused an explosion at a Littleton home over the weekend.
Firefighters responded to a blaze around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of South Broadway. People who were inside the house told firefighters there was an explosion before the fire started.
Six people were injured in the incident, but none of the injuries were life threatening, officials have said.
The fire originated in the home's basement, and smoke from the blast could be seen for blocks.
"We were unable to find the source of the natural gas leak," said Eric Hurst of South Metro Fire Rescue.
The investigation is now in the hands of Xcel Energy, which was at the scene Sunday afternoon pinpointing the location of the underground pipeline in the street and front yard.