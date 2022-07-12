West Metro Fire and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to a brush fire near Mount Lindo on the south side of U.S. Highway 285 where it meets Colorado Highway 8 near Morrison.
West Metro Fire tweeted that the Snowcreek fire was about an acre in size and was spreading southwest and that there was a lot of smoke visible in the area.
The Sheriff's Office was conducting door-to-door evacuations, but no homes were immediately threatened, the agency tweeted.
West Metro sent air support to the scene and a lookout alert was sent to about 60 residents. Evacuations were issued for Mount Lindo and the tip of Willow Springs, and authorities were expected to close roads because of the fire.
Residents were evacuated to Bear Creek High School at 9800 W. Dartmouth Place.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.