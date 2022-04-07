King Soopers shoppers who consumed deli products from a store in Wheat Ridge last month may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the Jefferson County Public Health Department.
Officials said an employee who recently traveled internationally tested positive for the virus, which can be transmitted by eating food that was directly handled by the employee.
Shoppers who bought and consumed deli meats and cheese sliced at the store between March 20 and 30 may have been exposed. Officials said the incident is isolated to the store at 5301 W. 38th Ave.
Anyone at risk should check their vaccination status and those who are not current on their vaccinations should seek post-exposure prophylaxis, which consists of vaccination for two strains of hepatitis A, according to the health department.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, gastrointestinal symptoms — including vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain — dark urine, clay-colored stool and jaundice.
Officials said these symptoms may not appear for up to 50 days and anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their symptoms.
"The good news is that infection with hepatitis A can largely be prevented even after direct exposure through vaccination or, when indicated, post-exposure prophylaxis," said Melanie Rogers, epidemiologist and lead infectious disease investigator at the health department. "
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed can visit a walk-in clinic to receive the vaccine or other prevention treatments. Information regarding those clinics can be found here.