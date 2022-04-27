Jeffco Courthouse

The Jefferson County Administration & Courts Facility in Golden, known as the "Taj Mahal." (iStock)

 SWKrullImaging

Jefferson County on Wednesday announced a new emergency notification system, Lookout Alert, named after Colorado’s Lookout Mountain.

Over 30 public safety agencies along the western portions of the Denver metro area, including Broomfield and Westminster, are collaborating on the new emergency notification system.

Residents can sign up for the free service to receive alerts from local authorities warning them about hazardous conditions, evacuations, and red flag warnings.

