Jefferson County on Wednesday announced a new emergency notification system, Lookout Alert, named after Colorado’s Lookout Mountain.
#LookOutAlert is the official #emergency notification system of the regional collaborative of Jefferson County and all cities within it, the city and county of #Broomfield and the city of #Westminster Sign up today at https://t.co/Lwjw1ofsmV #JCSO pic.twitter.com/jisHMkow8l— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 27, 2022
Over 30 public safety agencies along the western portions of the Denver metro area, including Broomfield and Westminster, are collaborating on the new emergency notification system.
Residents can sign up for the free service to receive alerts from local authorities warning them about hazardous conditions, evacuations, and red flag warnings.