JEWISHcolorado is joining the Jewish Federations of North America in a $16 million emergency campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Jewish populations living in Ukraine.
All funds the campaign raises will go to the organization's global partners and others on the ground in Ukraine providing critical welfare where it is most needed to support Ukraine's Jewish community.
Ukraine has an estimated 200,000 Jewish people.
“This work is urgent. We are concerned about the Ukranian people, especially the Jewish community there, because we know that whenever and wherever one Jew is threatened, we are all threatened,” said Jay Strear, JEWISHcolorado president and CEO.