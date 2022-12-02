A Denver student was hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose on Thursday morning.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) said five students were treated for medical issues that were likely associated with drug use at John F. Kennedy High School Thursday morning. The Denver Public Schools Department of Safety and Denver Police and paramedics responded, JFK Principal Tiffany Almon said in a letter to parents.

One student was hospitalized, one was treated on-site by paramedics and three were released to their parents with recommendations to get them medical care, Almon said in the letter.

"Please understand that we take these situations very seriously," Almon wrote. "In order for our school to carry out its duty of providing all students with a safe environment in which to learn, grow and thrive, we encourage every student to avoid unhealthy and potentially life threatening scenarios."

Almon also said a video revealing personal information about the students and the incident was created and shared. Almon asks anyone with access to this video not to share or post the video to protect the privacy of the students.

"I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students are our number one priority at JFK," Almon said.

A DPS spokesperson said the Denver Police Department is investigating.