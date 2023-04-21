A Denver judge has allowed the postponement again of a plea entry hearing for Jordan Waddy, a catalyst in a downtown shooting by Denver police last summer that injured him and six bystanders.

Waddy faces charges of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and three felony counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

In a brief hearing Friday, District Court Judge Nikea Bland rescheduled Waddy's hearing for May 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The July 17 shooting happened in the early morning hours as people left bars in Lower Downtown, and a crowd formed around a food truck. According to an indictment of one police officer facing charges in the incident, the shooting unfolded after officers attempted to talk to Waddy, now 22, after he got into a fight with another person outside the Larimer Beer Hall.

Police claim Waddy brandished a gun at officers, and three officers began shooting, injuring Waddy and several bystanders. Body camera footage appeared to show Waddy throwing his gun as the shooting unfolded.

The Denver District Attorney's office charged Officer Brandon Ramos in connection with the shooting. His case has a status conference set for May 15 at 8:30 a.m. The actions of two other Denver officers were determined to be legally justified, according to a grand jury's findings.

Members of the grassroots group Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee attended Friday's hearing, and they have started a petition asking for prosecutors to dismiss Waddy's case. They also want to see the other officers involved face charges, and restitution for the shooting's victims.

Charging only Ramos "seems like a case of scapegoating one officer so that the other officers can go free," said Jonce Palmer. "They get to blame one and have a 'few bad apples' sort of presentation of facts."

The petition had nearly 700 signatures by 11:30 a.m. Friday.