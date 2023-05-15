A Denver judge has allowed the criminal charges against a police officer to move forward to trial in last summer’s shooting in Lower Downtown that injured seven people.

District Court Judge Nikea Bland found probable cause from grand jury proceedings, she said in a brief hearing Monday morning.

A Denver grand jury in January indicted Brandon Ramos on 14 counts in connection with a shooting on July 17, during which two other officers also fired, that injured seven people. He faces two counts of reckless second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third-degree assault with negligence using a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Ramos was granted a personal recognizance bond.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours when police responded to a fight as people left downtown bars for the night and some gathered around a food truck. According to the indictment, officers attempted to talk to Jordan Waddy, now 22, after he got into a fight with another person outside the Larimer Beer Hall.

Waddy pulled out a gun, prompting three officers to fire. Although police said in the immediate aftermath he “posed a significant threat,” body-worn camera footage appeared to show Waddy throwing his gun away. Several shots hit Waddy, and inured six other bystanders.

The investigation determined Ramos did not have a clear line of fire behind Waddy and that he fired despite knowing there was a large crowd of people there. Waddy did not turn to face him with the gun and Ramos was not in immediate danger, according to the investigation.

A group of the bystanders injured have filed a civil lawsuit against Ramos, alleging he recklessly fired down the sidewalk and claiming the two shots he fired were alone responsible for the injuries.

The two officers who fired other than Ramos were not charged. The investigation found their decision to shoot at Waddy was legally justified, as there was a brick wall behind the suspect.

Bland set a status hearing for July 24 on a request by Ramos’ defense attorneys for Bland to privately review grand jury colloquy transcripts. “Colloquy” includes parts of a grand jury session other than testimony, such as discussions between jurors and prosecutors. Defense attorneys may request them in case there is reason to challenge an indictment, such as factual issues or evidence of misconduct by prosecutors, but judges have discretion to decide whether to require disclosure of colloquy transcripts to defense attorneys.

Bland’s order finding probable cause and the request for an in-camera review of grand jury colloquy transcripts are both suppressed and inaccessible to the public.