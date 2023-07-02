Sir Tazman the Welsh Corgi shot through an open back gate one July 4 evening, and never came home.

"Taz panicked and ran a mile away that night during a fireworks show. He ran across a four-lane highway," said his heartbroken owner, Tom Chelston of Castle Rock.

Taz was run over by a vehicle that night, but it took a couple of frantic searches to find him.

Chelston's story is an extremely sad one, but some pets don't react to fireworks noises at all.

"Miss Pea sleeps through them," said her owner, Kathy Slater. Slash the huge French Bulldog is always chill, even during July 4, but Amy Hwang's dog Kirra always hides under the bed, her nose poking from under the covers.

While Independence Day celebrations are fun for people, they can be a real problem for your pets. More dogs and cats go missing over the July 4 holiday than during any other time of the year. This year’s four-day weekend brings with it a chance for increased celebrations and a more miserable time for many furry four-legged friends.

July 4th also means delicious cookouts, but that food is not always pet-healthy.

Here are 10 easy tips compiled from several shelter and animal foundation websites to keep your pets safe through Wednesday morning.

Give them space. The Fourth of July may be hot and loud. Create a cool and quiet space for your dog or cat to retreat with something for them to chew on or play with. Distraction. Turn on music or the television to help drown out background noise. Keep pets away from windows. Startled dogs have been known to smash through a window trying to get away from sounds of fireworks. Keep dogs home from fireworks displays. Even if your dog doesn’t ordinarily mind loud sounds, veterinarians don’t recommend it. Don’t feed table scraps. They smell great, especially to a pet, but greasy people food doesn’t always agree with them and can lead to vomiting. Update microchip and ID tag information. Make sure your dog or cat can be returned by making sure your address and phone numbers are current. If your pet gets scared and makes a run for it, people need to be able to find you for a safe handoff. Horses hate fireworks, too. If you have horses, make sure stalls and fences are secure and latched. Horses have been known to run off during July 4 celebrations. Learn about calming medications. There are plenty of safe medications which can help your furry friend endure human celebrations. Consult your veterinarian for possible medications and side effects. Work them out. Take your pets on a vigorous walk or play with them to tire them out before nighttime fireworks start going off. Wrap them up. Pets actually like to be cocooned. It makes them feel safe. You can buy anxiety wraps or coats, but a scarf or blanket will work.

Denver Animal Protection has additional tips on how to prevent and find a lost pet. Animals found running at-large should be taken to your local animal shelter, where they have the best chance of being reunited with their owners. Most are open for business over the July 4 holiday.

Animals who are turned in to DAP are held for five days while their owners are contacted. After the five-day hold, animals will be evaluated for an appropriate outcome.

Even though the preventable loss of Taz still angers Chelston, he has found new love in King Rowdy of Loudbark, his "25th and final Corgi." Rowdy will be tucked in for the next couple of nights, he said.