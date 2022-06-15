Coloradans whose vehicle registration is set to expire in July will receive an annual reminder notice later than usual, state officials announced Wednesday.
These notices are traditionally sent out a month before a registration expires.
But because of fiscal year programming updates, the reminders won't be mailed until July 6, according to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.
Officials encouraged residents to double-check when their registration expires and plan ahead.
Registration renewals can be completed online at mydmv.colorado.gov.