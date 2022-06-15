DMV precautions

Colorado Division of Motor Vehicle Team Members serve customers on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Westgate Driver License Office in Lakewood. Coloradans can now make appointments for in-office licensing services throughout the state by calling 303-205-5613 opt. 4; or 303-205-2335 for CO-RCSA services. (Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles)

 Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles

Coloradans whose vehicle registration is set to expire in July will receive an annual reminder notice later than usual, state officials announced Wednesday. 

These notices are traditionally sent out a month before a registration expires.

But because of fiscal year programming updates, the reminders won't be mailed until July 6, according to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles. 

Officials encouraged residents to double-check when their registration expires and plan ahead. 

Registration renewals can be completed online at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.