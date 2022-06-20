juneteenthJL351_1_3_preview.jpg

JUNE 18, 2022 - Juneteenth celebrations kicked off in historic Five Points, one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods. Juneteenth became Colorado’s 11th state holiday. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.(Photo by John Leyba/Special to the Denver Gazette)

Denver will recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday starting next year after City Council gave final approval Monday night.

The proposal amends the Denver Revised Municipal Code to add a 12th paid holiday for the city's career service employees.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Last year, Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilman Chris Herndon introduced a bill making June 19 a commemorative holiday per city code. Since then, both the federal and state government have made Juneteenth a holiday, prompting the city to follow suit.

Skye Stuart, legislative director with the mayor’s office, previously said that on any given holiday, the city spends about $1.3 million in overtime pay for employees who must work on that holiday. June 19 also falls during a primary election window, so city election workers may have to take the holiday on a different day, she said.

Before adding a holiday to employee benefits, the city’s human resources department surveys other cities to determine a "generally prevailing practice."

Stuart said that 44 of the 92 entities that responded to the survey had an average of 11.81 paid holidays, meaning it’s reasonable for Denver to add a 12th holiday. Also, 61% of respondents already observe Juneteenth as a holiday and 20% of respondents are considering it. Aurora, Longmont, Lakewood and Loveland already recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, as well as national “peer cities” like Seattle, Portland, Nashville, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

No council members called out the bill for discussion, so it passed unanimously in a block vote.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.