The National Western Stock Show's Junior Livestock Auction returned on Friday night and didn't disappoint as the top eight champions rung in over $510,000.
Multiple records were set on Friday night, but nothing topped the grand champion steer that sold for a record-high of $160,000. The steer known as Yeller weighed in at 1,358 pounds and was shown by Rhylee Rogers of Searsboro, IA, according to the stock show.
The reserve grand champion hog was also sold for $50,000 which was $14,000 more than the previous record. The grand champion goat also set a record and sold for $44,000.
The money spent at the auction supports the exhibitors who raised the animals as they plan for their college educations and agricultural futures.
Another portion supports the National Western Scholarship Trust, which provides funds for agriculture studies and rural medicine scholarships at colleges throughout Colorado and Wyoming.