The Weld County jury tasked with deciding whether Steve Pankey is responsible for the 1984 disappearance and death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews has deadlocked on three of four charges against Pankey.

The jury convicted Pankey of false reporting to authorities but could not reach a decision on the other charges against him, which include first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and second-degree kidnapping.

In Colorado, false reporting is a class 2 or 3 misdemeanor, depending on the offense's seriousness. It can carry anywhere from three to 12 months in jail and a fine between $250 and $1,000.

The state judicial branch confirmed in a tweet around 11:30 a.m. the jury had reached a verdict.

Matthews went missing from her family's home in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984, apparently in an hourlong window between when she arrived home from a choir concert and when her father returned from her sister's basketball game.

Oil and gas workers found her remains in a field in July 2019. Greeley police began looking seriously at Pankey as a suspect that year. During the trial prosecutors focused on claims he made throughout the decades of having knowledge about Matthews' disappearance and requests for immunity to give police information he had.

Pankey's defense attorney acknowledged he had an unusual interest in Matthews' case, but said an obsession with true crime doesn't mean he killed her. Pankey has serious mental illness, his defense has also said.

The court will address the case's status and Pankey's bond Monday afternoon.

During the verdict's reading, Judge Timothy Kerns thanked the jury for their "attention and dedication" during the trial, which lasted about three weeks.

"Trial by jury is more than an instrument of justice, and more than one wheel of the Constitution. It is a lamp that shows that freedom lives," he said. "Reasonable people can differ."

Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this report.