The trial of a 63-year-old man accused of killing a woman in Cherry Hills Village and eluding authorities for 40 years was set to start Friday with jury selection.

Sylvia Quayle, 34, was found dead by her father in her bedroom the morning of Aug. 4, 1981, in the 3800 block of South Ogden Street. She had been shot, stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted. David Dwayne Anderson, now 63, was arrested in February 2021 in Dawson County, Nebraska.

Anderson faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder.

Quayle had graduated from Englewood High School and worked at an architectural firm. She was close with her younger sister and parents, who both died before any arrests were made.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department opened the investigation in January 2020 to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and United Data Connect, a company that uses DNA to solve cold cases. An investigator eventually collected DNA from Anderson off of a discarded Vanilla Coke can, which matched evidence found at the crime scene.

Anderson lived in Cozad, Nebraska, at the time of his arrest.

Since Quayle's killing was committed in 1981, if Anderson is convicted he will face the penalty for murder from 1981: Life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. First-degree murder now carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.