According to Denver prosecutors, now 17-year-old Gavin Seymour was part of a group of teenagers who set out late one night in August 2020 to burn down a house and destroy their futures in the process.

But according to Seymour’s defense attorneys, although the decisions Seymour made had awful consequences, he deserves a chance at redemption.

The two sides presented competing arguments Wednesday in Denver district court over whether Seymour, accused of participating in setting a house fire nearly 18 months ago in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a Senegalese family, should be transferred to juvenile court.

Police arrested three teenagers in January 2021. The Denver district attorney’s office charged Seymour and Kevin Bui, also 17, as adults. They have charged a third teenager who was 15 at the time of the arson in juvenile court. Together, the three face dozens of charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted murder and murder with extreme indifference.

Judge Martin Egelhoff said he would wait to rule on Seymour’s transfer until after Bui’s reverse transfer hearing takes place. Bui’s hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as on Jan. 24.

The five victims killed were Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, their toddler daughter Khadija, Diol’s sister Hassan and her infant daughter Hawa. Three others in the house escaped, including the owner.

Testimony during a preliminary hearing in November revealed that the teenagers had targeted the house a few weeks after Bui had his phone and shoes stolen in the summer of 2020 while trying to buy a gun in City Park. Bui used the Find My iPhone locator to trace his phone to a spot he believed was 5312 N. Truckee St.

After that, he planned to go to the house — perhaps to find his phone, and possibly vandalize the home, Bui told an investigator in an interview the morning of his arrest.

But no one in the house had anything to do with the robbery involving Bui.

In Seymour’s transfer hearing, his defense sought to portray him as a child who undoubtedly made a terrible, irreversible mistake, but could not fully appreciate the possible consequences of his decisions and deserves a chance at rehabilitation.

“Gavin is not irretrievably depraved,” said defense attorney Jenifer Stinson. She argued that the court should consider that Seymour doesn’t have any other criminal history, and his role in setting the fire wasn’t part of a pattern of escalating behavior.

“He’s not a monster. He is a kid who can’t take this back, though.”

One consideration in whether to charge a teenager as an adult is the degree of aggressiveness, violence or premeditation of the crime. During her closing statements Wednesday, Stinson repeatedly emphasized she didn’t mean to downplay the horrific consequences of what Seymour and his co-defendants did.

But “there’s a big difference between having an intention to get somebody back or to cause property damage versus [intending] to specifically kill a family,” she said.

A teenager’s maturity is also a factor in deciding whether to charge them as an adult. Stinson argued Seymour has learning disabilities, mental health diagnoses and other challenges that put him behind his peers psychologically.

But chief deputy district attorney Courtney Johnston argued that Seymour and the other two teenagers charged in connection with the arson accomplished exactly what they set out to do. The attack was well-planned in advance, evidenced by their research of the house’s layout and their purchase the afternoon before the fire of masks to hide their faces, she said.

“One item was brought to carry out this crime. One item only, and that was gas. They planned in advance to ‘destroy their futures and burn their house down,’” Johnston said, referencing a text message Bui sent to Seymour before the fire.

Johnston argued that while consideration of Seymour’s chance at rehabilitating is important, it shouldn’t be the most important factor in the context of crimes as serious as what Seymour is accused of. In the five months between the fire and the arrests, people within the local West African community had to wonder in fear for months if the attack had been targeted because of the victims’ race, nationality or religion and wonder if they would be the next targets.

“But for the extraordinary efforts of law enforcement, they might have wondered that forever.”