Kevin Bui has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges connected to the deaths of five family members in a ferocious house fire two years ago.

Judge Martin Egelhoff set a trial to begin Dec. 9, according to online court records.

Bui is one of three teenagers facing murder charges for setting the fire in August 2020 for what they intended as revenge for a robbery a few weeks earlier, according to information from investigators during a preliminary hearing. Bui’s phone had been stolen, and he used Find My iPhone to track it to a location he believed was 5312 North Truckee Street, where several members of a Senegalese family lived.

The victims were Djibril Diol, 29, Adja Diol, 23, their 21-month-old daughter, Khadija, Hassan Diol, 25, and her 7-month-old daughter, Hawa Beye.

The teenagers did not realize they had targeted the wrong house until news reports of the deaths broke, authorities said. Bui’s attorneys have argued that he did not intend to kill anyone when he and his co-defendants planned to set the fire.

In the several months between the fire and before police made arrests, the fire generated fear in the local West African community about whether it was a targeted hate crime.

Bui, 18, faces five charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and dozens of other counts along with Gavin Seymour, also now 18, and a third teenager who has been charged as a juvenile. Bui and Seymour were both 16 at the time of the arson, and Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office charged them as adults.

Bui’s case has its next hearing set for Oct. 20, according to online court records. Seymour’s case has a trial set to start Oct. 28.

Bui has been in custody since his arrest early in 2021, and in June he was caught with nearly 100 suspected fentanyl-laced pills following a detainee’s overdose in the detention center. He also faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed this month by Hassan Diol’s husband, Amadou Beye. It names all three defendants, their parents, Bui's sister, Tanya Bui, and Amadou Sow, the owner of the home.