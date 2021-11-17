The Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park grew overnight and firefighters hope to take advantage of better weather conditions Wednesday to contain the fire.

The blaze ignited around 7 a.m. Tuesday and has grown to an estimated 140 acres with 15% containment as of Wednesday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation by the sheriff's office revealed the blaze began after high winds knocked over a tree, which fell into a nearby power line. That created an arc, which ignited the fire.

Wednesday's forecast calls for cooler temperatures, light snow and wind gusts 20 mph slower than on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Firefighters plan to take advantage of cooler temperatures and lighter winds today," officials said in a release. "Air resources may support firefighters on the ground in challenging terrain as weather permits today."

Fire crews will continue to arrive throughout the day from the county, state and region, officials said.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking campers and hikers across the state to use caution with fire, saying a blaze could ignite at anytime of the year, even with temperatures dropping.

"As we have experienced in recent years, fires can burn at any time of the year," official said in a release. "Even as temperatures are cooling, we ask that all forest visitors use caution with fire as forest conditions can still be very dry."

Residents within the areas Fish Creek, Hermit Park, Big Elk Meadow remain under mandatory evacuation. While the Little Valley and Meadowdale Lane along the west side of U.S. 36 were downgraded to voluntary evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.