The Kruger Rock fire is now 40% contained after cooler temperatures, lighter winds and overnight precipitation helped crews battle the blaze on Wednesday.

The fire has grown to 145 acres since igniting on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Crews are making good progress on efforts to create containment lines along the south and east portions of the fire," Incident Commander Mark Mendonca said in a release. "Given the more challenging terrain, efforts to contain the north flank of the fire are expected to take a few more days."

Additional crews arrived throughout the day from across the county, state and region, officials said.

Firefighters continued working to contain the fire overnight.

An investigation by the sheriff's office revealed the blaze began around 7 a.m. Tuesday after high winds knocked over a tree, which fell into a nearby power line. That created an arc, which ignited the fire.

Residents within the areas of Fish Creek, Hermit Park and Big Elk Meadow remain under mandatory evacuation. Little Valley and Meadowdale Lane along the west side of U.S. 36 were downgraded to voluntary evacuation orders, according to the sheriff's office.