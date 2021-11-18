The Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park experienced little growth overnight, remaining at 40% containment and spreading only one acre, according to fire officials.

The wildfire has burned 146 acres as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire sparked Tuesday morning, quickly burning nearly 140 acres in its first 24 hours.

"Crews are making good progress on efforts to create containment lines along the south and east portions of the fire," Incident Commander Mark Mendonca said Wednesday. "Given the more challenging terrain, efforts to contain the north flank of the fire are expected to take a few more days."

There were 210 fire personnel responding to the blaze Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Cooler temperatures, lighter winds and overnight precipitation helped crews battle the blaze on Wednesday; however, the weather could take a turn for the worse in the coming days.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect in Larimer County from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. This means warm temperatures, low humidities and strong winds are expected to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

West winds were predicted to start at 10 to 20 mph Thursday morning and increase to up to 40 mph by the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the areas of Hermit Park and Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area on the east side of Highway 36, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, fire officials downgraded evacuations from mandatory to voluntary for the area south and east of Fish Creek Road and Little Valley Drive. Those in voluntary evacuation areas should be prepared for mandatory evacuations if the fire behavior changes.

The sheriff's office said the blaze began after high winds knocked over a tree, which fell into a nearby power line. That created an arc, which ignited the fire.