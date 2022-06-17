The Regional Transportation District's L Line will be suspended this weekend due to the Juneteenth Music Festival.
Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday recognizes June 19, when Major General Gordon Granger announced slaves in Texas were free in 1865. The announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared the end of slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation. Colorado is celebrating Juneteenth following passage of a law this year that officially designated it as a state holiday.
Riders who use the L Line should use Bus Route 43 as an alternative.
L Line service will resume on Monday morning.
Two bus routes will also be affected by the festival on Saturday as RTD accommodates the festival's parade that is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Bus Routes 12 and 28 will still run as scheduled, however, they will be slightly detoured.