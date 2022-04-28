Denver has temporarily closed La Alma Park and the La Alma Recreation Center in the Lincoln Park neighborhood because of recent violence in the area.
Parks and Recreation spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski said the department's top priority is the safety and well-being of its guests and staff, which is what led to the decision.
Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting Wednesday night that left a 63-year-old man dead at West 13th Avenue and North Osage Street, which is where the park is located. Authorities said the man was trying to break up a fight, and Trahavonie D. Smith, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
"DPR is coordinating with the Denver Police Department and other city agencies to increase our efforts in keeping our parks and recreation centers safe," Karvaski said in an email. "The La Alma Park and Recreation Center closure is temporary and will re-open when it is determined that the park and recreation center are safe for everyone to use."