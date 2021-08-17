The 96-year-old man charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a maintenance worker at his assisted living facility has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors charged Okey Payne in February with murder and felony menacing for the death of Ricardo Medina-Rojas. Payne claimed he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas because he took $200 from Payne’s wallet, according to his arrest affidavit. He told police he waited in the lobby on the morning of Feb. 3 for Medina-Rojas to arrive for his shift and shot him with a .45 caliber gun.

Officers who interviewed Payne described him as clear-headed and lucid. He alleged employees of the assisted living home were trying to kill and drug him after he said he woke up with needle marks in his big toe, and that he believes his ex-wife is working with employees to steal his money, according to the affidavit.

A spokesperson for the Boulder County district attorney's office confirmed the competency determination Tuesday. She said Payne is at the state hospital, where he will begin undergoing treatment meant to restore him to competency. He remains in custody.

Competency to stand trial means a defendant has a rational understanding of charges against them and can participate in their own defense.

Defendants deemed incompetent can be held indefinitely under first-degree murder charges while they undergo treatment.

The issue differs from sanity, which refers to someone’s ability to judge right from wrong at the time of a crime.