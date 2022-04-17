Lafayette police on Saturday shot and wounded a man they say brandished a knife during a domestic violence call.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The man said he had a gun and ran from officers, police said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and as of Sunday morning, police had not released an update on his condition.
The officers involved in the shooting were not injured. The Boulder Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.