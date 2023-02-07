Some Lafayette schools in the Boulder Valley School District briefly went on lockout Tuesday afternoon while police looked for a person of interest in a shooting in the area of Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road, the department said on Twitter.

Lafayette Elementary, Alicia Sanchez Elementary, Peak to Peak Charter School, and Justice High School were placed on lockout, the school district tweeted, but returned to regular operations between 3 and 4 p.m. The police department said they were working with school to release students safely.

Police said they were still searching for a suspect in the shooting as of 2:41 p.m.

Police request anyone with information on the shooting to call 303-441-4444 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.