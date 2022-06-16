Lakewood police Chief Daniel McCasky will turn in his badge and begin transitioning to retirement at the end of the month.
McCasky, who has been with the Lakewood Police Department sine 1986, announced his retirement on Wednesday. His last day is June 30, according to the department.
"I have been honored to serve the citizens of Lakewood for 36 years as a member of the Lakewood Police Department," McCasky said in a news release. "The last 6 years have been an extremely humbling and gratifying experience to lead this incredible organization."
McCasky began his decorated law enforcement career in 1985 as a patrol deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The following year, McCasky joined the Lakewood Police Department. He was named the eighth chief of the department in 2016 following a nationwide search.
Lakewood City Manager Kathy Hodgson said McCasky's leadership has been unrivaled and brought the department to new heights.
"Dan has led this department with determination, confidence and distinction," Hodgson said in a release. "Dan has left this department in a better place than when he took over as Chief six years ago. He will surely be missed."