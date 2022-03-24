Construction crews will close several lanes of northbound E-470 on Saturday and Sunday to replace faded signs.
One lane will stay open while crews work along a mile and a half stretch of the highway. The lane closures will begin at Sixth Parkway and the Stephen D. Hogan Parkway exit in Aurora and will continue to the Interstate 70 west exit, according to a news release.
The updated signs are more reflective and will be easier for drivers to see at night and during bad weather.
Lane closures will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. However, the E-470 north exit ramp to I-70 west will close on Sunday, according to the release.
Motorists will be detoured along I-70 east to reconnect with the westbound lanes of the interstate at the interchange.