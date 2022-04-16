The wildfire that ignited just north of Lyons on Friday afternoon reached 30% containment overnight, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The blaze, dubbed the 37E fire, has grown to 114 acres as of Saturday morning. The sheriff's office reported on Friday night the blaze was around 300 acres, but were able to get a better estimate with aircraft assistance.
Officials said 100 fire personnel were combating the blaze and as of 9 a.m. it was believe no structures had been lost.
The fire ignited near Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area which is just north of Lyons Friday afternoon.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for several residents who live on Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder County line and residents living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line.
An evacuation warning was additionally issued for the following areas: Stone Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Steamboat Valley, north to the Larimer County line.