A Larimer County sheriff's deputy will not face charges for tasing a man on Interstate 25, who was then hit and killed a few seconds later by an SUV, after the man ran from arrest, according to a decision by the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Deputy Lorenzo Lujan pulled over Brent Thompson, 28, on the night of Feb. 18 after he saw the car Thompson drove had expired plates. Thompson then gave Lujan a fake name, according to a decision letter from District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin's office.

The decision letter outlined what happened that day. Lujan pulled Thompson over on the off-ramp for exit 271 after he saw the Ford Fusion Thompson drove in a hotel parking lot on East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. Lujan thought the driver was behaving strangely and learned the car had an expired registration when he ran the license plate. Thompson gave Lujan the name "Jacob Jones," which Lujan learned was an alias when he ran the name and Thompson's birth date.

Thompson got out of the car when Lujan asked, but he denied using a fake name. When Lujan told him he was under arrest, Thompson ran down an embankment toward the highway. He tried to jump over the guardrail but caught his foot and fell onto the shoulder of the north lanes of I-25, according to the decision letter.

Lujan then tased Thompson. Seconds later, an SUV hit Thompson, killing him.

While McLaughlin decided against pursuing charges, he said Lujan used "poor, and ultimately tragic, judgment" when he deployed his Taser after Thompson was already in the traffic lanes of I-25. But, McLaughlin concluded, the deputy had no "evil intent."

The decision letter said another officer who came to the scene, Cpl. Matthew Bordewick, saw it unfold and tried to stop the SUV before the driver hit Thompson.

The decision letter said Bordewick forgot to bring his body-worn camera with him when he responded.

The driver of the SUV, whose name has not been released, said he believed he was driving 65 to 70 miles per hour. He described seeing two green lights flicker and "something laying" in the road, as well as two men to the side. He swerved and tried to brake but did not have enough time to avoid hitting Thompson, according to the decision letter. The driver has not been criminally charged for the accident.

An autopsy found alcohol and fentanyl in Thompson's system.

McLaughlin's letter clarified Lujan's use of his Taser was not deadly force, and that deadly force would not likely have been justified. Lujan said during the investigation he felt his Taser was the only less-lethal force he could use to try to stop Thompson from continuing to run toward the highway, according to the letter. He said Thompson did not respond to verbal commands, pepper spray would not have worked given the distance between them and deadly force wasn't justified.

McLaughlin determined Lujan didn't properly appreciate the risk to Thompson's life when he used his Taser, and that, in hindsight, allowing him to run onto the highway likely could have avoided him being killed. However, the letter also said Lujan looked for traffic coming south on the highway during the chase and did not believe there was immediate oncoming traffic in the north lanes.

"While it is clear he used poor, and ultimately tragic, judgment in deploying his Taser after Mr. Thompson was already in the traffic lanes of I-25, the split-second decisions here were not formed with evil intent and were made after a quick assessment of the possible dangers" to Thompson and other drivers, McLaughlin's letter said.