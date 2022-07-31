Larimer County issued an emergency alert Sunday afternoon for a fire on Wild Wing Drive off of county roads 12 and 29.
Fire officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Wild Wing Drive while they try to put out the fire.
Authorities have set up an evacuation site at the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave.
