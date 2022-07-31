Police tape
Getty Images

A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. 

Larimer County issued an emergency alert Sunday afternoon for a fire on Wild Wing Drive off of county roads 12 and 29.

Fire officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Wild Wing Drive while they try to put out the fire.

Authorities have set up an evacuation site at the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.