The wildfire on County Road 21 in Larimer County is 100% contained, the sheriff's department announced Saturday afternoon.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted that command would be handed back to the Wellington Fire Protection District.

"Thanks to a lot of hard work by fire crews and some favorable weather, the fire is 100% contained," the agency said on Twitter, alluding to precipitation that helped control the blaze.

The fire was initially reported to be 500 to 600 acres, but the sheriff's office said Friday evening "better mapping" showed it was about 212 acres. By around 9:30 a.m. Saturday the fire remained that size and at 75% containment.

The fire ignited Thursday afternoon and led to some mandatory evacuations around Highway 287 and County Roads 21, 56 and 66. By early afternoon Friday, officials downgraded mandatory evacuations to voluntary and by around 6:30 p.m., lifted all remaining evacuations.

The fire impacted about 60 homes but none were lost, the Poudre Fire Authority said on Facebook.

