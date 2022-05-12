People around the University of Colorado's Boulder’s campus this week may be hearing sporadic gunfire emanating from the football stadium, but this time there’s no emergency.
A few dozen members of law enforcement agencies in Colorado and surrounding states have gathered at Folsom Field for training to hone their skills for responding if an emergency does come.
The training, put on by TacFlow Academy, is designed for responding to emergencies in public venues and is specifically focused on sniper training.
On Thursday morning, officers ran a planned route around part of the stadium to test their response when an emergency call comes in. Later they crouched in one end of the field to fire at targets at the opposite end. Though most of the guns had sound suppressors, the sounds of the shots still ricocheted clearly through the morning.
Carissa Jaquish-Rocha, the CU Boulder Police Department’s public safety program manager, said Folsom Field is an ideal venue for the training because the stadium “brings all these national events, and so it’s not just the CU people that we’re trying to keep safe. It’s members of the community of Boulder. It’s people coming in to visit their loved ones.”
She said the training is designed to prepare officers to respond no matter where they might be or whether they’re on duty at the time if they’re called to an emergency.
It’s meant to give officers “a better skill set to know how to best operate if that happens. … If we have a major incident in the stadium where you may have to shoot your weapon, it’s not going to be the first time it’s happened.”
In addition to the university's police department, the training included officers from other law enforcement agencies, including:
- Boulder Police Department
- Boulder County Sheriff’s Department
- Westminster Police Department
- Lakewood Police Department
- Douglas County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Department
- Tempe (Arizona) Police Department
- Bernalillo County (New Mexico) Sheriff’s Department
- Laramie (Wyoming) Police Department
- Washington, D.C. SWAT
All of the participants in this week’s training have been certified to act as snipers in urban settings.
To lessen any alarm caused by hearing gunfire, Jaquish-Rocha said the university and public information officers for the city worked to get word of the training out around campus and in Boulder generally. They are aware that it could trigger people just over a year after the King Soopers massacre in March 2021.
“We know our community needs time to heal. And I just hope that they know that we’re doing our part to help that healing by being better prepared,” she said.