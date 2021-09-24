The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has ruled a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy who returned fire at a person who shot him at the scene of a service call used justified force, according to a decision released Friday.

Deputy Michael Hutton responded to a report of a person breaking into truck trailers just after 3 a.m. on May 20 at a truck pullout area near Interstate 70 and U.S. 287. When Hutton looked into an open trailer, a man opened fire and shot him in the hand, arm and torso. The truck driver who made the call was grazed in the leg.

Hutton fired back three times. It took about 20 minutes for other law enforcement to reach him after he radioed for help, and Hutton fired a shot into the ground so they could find him.

Hutton was treated at Swedish Medical Center and released from the hospital a few days later.

The man fired five shots and hit Hutton three times, according to the decision letter signed by Chief Deputy District Attorney Clinton McKinzie.

The truck driver who originally reported the break-ins called 911 to report Hutton had been shot, and was told by a dispatcher to stay in his truck since he and Hutton did not know where the man had gone or whether he was pursuing them.

A SWAT team from El Paso County found a man, identified as Tristan Ensinger, at about 9:47 a.m. about three-quarters of a mile from the scene, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A nine-millimeter handgun was found next to him, and boxes of ammunition in his truck.

Investigators learned authorities in Ohio suspected Ensinger of a homicide a few days earlier.

Neither the truck driver nor Hutton could identify Ensinger with total certainty as the man who shot at them, since the incident happened on a night with heavy fog, according to the decision letter. But it says Ensinger’s features match what can be seen from Hutton’s body-worn camera footage, his “somewhat distinctive head of long, curly hair” the truck driver described in his initial interview.

The decision letter says Hutton would not have had time to use lesser force or warn Ensinger of his intent to fire in response.

“Mr. Ensigner, by his actions, was willing to seriously injure or kill an officer and a witness, presumedly in order to escape arrest, and was actively attempting to do so,” says the letter.