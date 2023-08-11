A fourplex, multifamily home exploded on Thursday evening, partially collapsing the structure, injuring one and killing a dog.

Denver Fire Department investigators believe a natural gas leak caused it, a spokesperson said Friday.

Firefighters responded to the scene of an explosion in the 400 Block of South Lincoln Street, at the intersection with Virginia Avenue, in the West Washington Park neighborhood near Baker around 6 p.m., the department said.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one dog was found deceased, one dog is still missing and a cat is said to be on the loose, the department said on social media.

The Thursday evening explosion didn't trigger a fire but turned the building's lawn and a chunk of the building into a rubble pile, said fire department spokesman John Chism. Responding firefighters had to crawl over a pile of beams and blown-out window frames, pink insulation and household items, fire department photos show.

“It blew up and out, and then all we are left with is a pile of rubble and debris that hadn’t ignited because of how fast that explosion took place,” said Chism.

One man caught in the collapse crawled down the stairs and then up and over the rubble, Chism said.

Responders cut off power and gas to the area, and eight housing unit residents were displaced. These denizens are working with Red Cross for temporary housing, the fire department post said.

The units were considered unsafe to enter following the explosion, but responders did help rescue animals and obtain personal effects, the department said.

The scene has now been turned over to the Denver Police Department for further investigation on the cause of explosion. The fire department said finding the cause may "take some time."

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s event. We’re working with the local fire department to determine the cause," Xcel said in statement to The Denver Gazette's news partner 9NEWS. "We’ve turned off natural gas to customers in the area. Once all safety checks are completed, service will be restored. We will continue working with authorities on this investigation."

David Wilson and Lynn DeJohn were out to dinner at Blue Bonnet on Broadway, one block behind the explosion when it happened.

"We felt it in the chest, the ground vibrated. And we went to the window, and saw a huge cloud saw a huge cloud of dust," Wilson said.

"It was more than hearing it, you literally felt it in your body. Everyone stopped and turned, everything got very quiet, you could see debris rising over building. Then the emergency vehicles, one after another after another," DeJohn added.

Tiffany and Connor DeMestico live nearby.

"Our whole house shook. Our whole street shook. We were really worried, we didn’t know what it was," Tiffany said.

"The door [to the building] was on the other side of the street. Rubble everywhere," Connor said.

"It was pretty scary, I'm not going to lie," Tiffany continued. "I think, a couple streets down, people felt it as well. The whole ... neighborhood, really shook. We weren’t sure what happened."

9News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.