View shows remains of homes destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville

A view shows remains of homes that were destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

 ALYSON MCCLARAN

Footage from Gov. Jared Polis's aerial survey of Boulder County the morning after the Marshall fire devastated the area. (Courtesy 9News)

Nearly 1,000 structures have been lost in the Marshall fire, according to a preliminary but near-final count released Saturday. 

Here's a summary of the numbers: 

In Louisville: 553 structures were destroyed and 45 were damaged. Several businesses, including a Subway, You You Massage, the Havana Manor cigar lounge, and a La Quinta Inn were listed as destroyed. 

In Superior: 332 structures were destroyed and 60 were damaged. Damaged buildings include a Conoco gas station and Chuck E. Cheese, where a video posted to Twitter Thursday showed panicked parents watching smoke creep closer. The town hall was damaged, as was the Target and a Tesla dealership. The Element Hotel was destroyed.

In Unincorporated Boulder County: 106 structures were destroyed and 22 were damaged.

See the entire list released by Boulder County, here:

Download PDF PDF: Marshall Fire Preliminary Damage Assessment