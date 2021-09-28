The Littleton Police Department has established a Venmo account for the public to make donations to assist the family of an officer shot last week while responding to a call.

Venmo is a money-sharing app that allows people to transfer funds to another person on their phone. An account for 13-year decorated Officer David Snook was set up on Monday, according to the Police Department.

One hundred percent of the money sent to the account will go towards the Snook family. To make a donation, just send money to @davidsnook.

Additionally, Serving Those Who Serve, a company that gives back to veteran-owned businesses and first responders, is giving 100% of its proceeds from certain sales to the Snook family.

The website and link to specific products can be found here.

Snook was shot while responding to a report of shots fired in the early hours of Sept. 21. He remains in the intensive care unit at Swedish Medical Center following emergency surgery, police said.

A suspect, Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, was arrested late Friday night by the Brighton Police Department.