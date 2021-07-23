Nearly 2,500 janitors responsible for making offices, businesses and bathroom sparkle across Denver have reached a tentative contract agreement with more than 80 cleaning contractors to increase wages and establish new standards of work, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 105.
Union officials reached a tentative three-year agreement on Friday. Within its terms, each member would receive a minimum $1 increase in wage and $2.50 to $2.97 increase throughout the contract.
Additionally, the new contract would ensure benefits such as healthcare, establish sick leave based off current state laws and eliminate holiday hours reduction.
"This contract treats us like heroes and with respect," said Patrica Robles, whose been a janitor in Denver and union member for 25 years.
Traditionally, the union and contractors agreements are for four years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, officials agreed to a one-year extension last summer, said David Fernandez, a union spokesman.
Negotiations for the three-year deal began earlier this month.
"Janitors have put their lives on the line and their families at risk for the past year to keep our buildings clean and safe, and we demanded a contract that reflects that work," said Robles.
Latina immigrants and women of color make up 90% of the union's janitors and 8,000 total members. The union represents other professionals such as airport and health care employees as well as security officers, Fernandez said.
Ron Ruggiero, the union's president, said the newest contract breaks barriers in the cleaning industry.
"It was the unity and collective actions by thousands of janitors in our city demanding respect and protections that made this argument happen," said Ruggiero.