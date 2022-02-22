The Boulder County District Attorney’s office has declined to file criminal charges against a school resource officer in Longmont who drove his vehicle into a man who had shot at another officer during a pursuit over a stolen vehicle.
On Jan. 13, Longmont police responded to an alley behind 408 Baker St. and tried to make contact with four people who were inside a stolen vehicle, according to a news release. One man, Jesus Hilario Rodela, fled and fired three shots at school resource officer Chris Borchowiec. Borchowiec had gone to protect Columbine Elementary School, which was inside officers’ search perimeter.
A resident told police he had seen a man on foot who appeared to be behaving suspiciously, according to the district attorney’s decision letter. He later found a few items of clothing discarded on the ground.
Sgt. John Garcia, who was in an unmarked vehicle, was the second officer to encounter Rodela. He had gotten word of the stolen vehicle and that Rodela had shot at Borchowiec.
The release says Garcia struck Rodela with his car after Rodela raised his gun at Garcia, in response to Garcia turning on his emergency lights.
Rodela was treated at a hospital and is now being held at the Boulder County Jail.
At the scene, officers found Rodela’s handgun. They also confiscated several blue pills believed to contain fentanyl.
Rodela was on parole for a sentence in a Weld County case and absconded from parole in September, the release says. He also had two active arrest warrants related to several aggravated motor vehicle thefts, a felony offense.
The Boulder County Investigation Team conducted the probe into the incident.
“This investigation highlighted that the officers acted lawfully — but, also, courageously,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the news release. “This situation could have ended much worse.”