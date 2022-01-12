The Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital is scheduled to reopen Tuesday after the Marshall fire forced the hospital to evacuate on Dec. 30.

The Louisville hospital has been temporarily closed since the blaze burned more than 6,000 acres in Boulder County, destroying over 1,000 homes and killing at least one person.

The hospital suffered smoke damage and required extensive cleaning and the replacement of all air filtration systems, hospital officials said.

“Our patients can be certain that our hospital is 100% safe and fully ready to serve them,” said Isaac Sendros, CEO of Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital. “Our Avista teams and professional cleaning partners are working tirelessly to clean every inch of our building, and our caregivers and I are excited to welcome our communities back.”

During the fire, the hospital evacuated all patients and caregivers in less than two hours, discharging 21 patients and transferring 30. Hospital employees also fought the fire themselves, protecting liquid oxygen tanks near the hospital using hoses and buckets of water when the flames were within feet of the tanks.

There were no deaths associated with the hospital's evacuation, though a dozen hospital employees lost their homes in the fire and more suffered partial loss, hospital officials said.

“As wonderful as our reopening will be for our Avista ministry and community, we are sensitive to our colleagues who have suffered losses from the fire and the hundreds of neighbors whose homes burned while the hospital was spared,” Sendros said. “We will continue to keep them in our prayers and support them during rebuilding.”

The hospital is accepting donations for its impacted employees via drop-off locations or online donations.