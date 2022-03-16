Loveland Pass is closed due to an avalanche, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
#US6 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Montezuma Road and I-70. https://t.co/8wBTbojS1G— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 16, 2022
The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office began receiving multiple reports of the avalanche just after 8 a.m., said the department's Undersheriff Bruce Snelling.
Snelling said the snow is not blocking the roadway, however, the avalanche is estimated to be several hundreds of feet wide and 500 to 600 feet long.
Search efforts are underway in the area because the initial reporting party told dispatchers they saw ski tracks. Snelling said they are uncertain if anyone is trapped under the avalanche but are searching the area out of an abundance of caution.
Authorities did not know when the roadway would reopen.