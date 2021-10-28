Loveland Ski Area announced on Thursday it would open for the season on Saturday, which is 12 days earlier than in 2020.
It is the third area to open so far this season following in the footsteps of Arapahoe Baskin Ski Area and Keystone Resort.
"We've been counting down the days to ski season since we closed in May and couldn't be more excited to welcome everyone back to Loveland for another amazing winter," Loveland's COO Rob Goodell said in a release.
"With some help from Mother Nature, our snowmaking team has done an incredible job getting the mountain ready and we invite everyone to come join us for Opening Day."
Skiers and snowboarders can board Chet's Dream chairlift beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continue shredding the slopes until 4:30 p.m. Three trails, the Catwalk, Mambo and Homerun, will be open on Saturday.
Loveland will be open daily through early May. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays.
Lift tickets are available for purchase online at skiloveland.com or at the resort's ticket office.