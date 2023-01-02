Christmas trees have hardly hit the storage box or recycling bin and one Colorado city is already looking for the next major holiday, Valentine's Day.
And who can blame Loveland? It's the city's namesake!
Loveland has rolled out its Valentine Re-Mailing Program for 2023, its 77th annual. The program involves people worldwide sending pre-stamped and addressed Valentine's greetings to the town of just more than 77,000 residents. Postal workers, sponsors and a whole lot of volunteers, mark the love letters with a special collector's stamp — known as a cachet in postal circles — then send them off to their final destination with a Loveland postmark.
The city's Valentine season festivities, which will take place in the first two weeks of February, will also include a group wedding on ice before a Colorado Eagles minor-league hockey game, the Sweetheart Festival and specially developed wine and coffee.
"These last couple of years have been a challenge with the pandemic, but Valentine season is magical in Loveland and there is no better way to help spread love, joy and hope than through a special Valentine mailed from the Sweetheart City,” said Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.
The envelope art for this year's re-mailing program includes a verse written by Amy Huckaby:
"Travel by train, by letter or card,
My Love note will find you, wherever you are.
Via Sweetheart City my message departs
And speeds on its journey straight to your heart."
The city asks people to send pre-stamped Valentines in a First Class envelope to Postmaster - Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998. Mail for Colorado needs to be received by Feb. 9, U.S.-destined mail to other states by Feb. 7 and mail for international recipients by Feb. 2.
Residents from Northern Colorado can drop off mail by Feb. 9 at any Independent Financial or Elevations Credit Union locations, or at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Visitor’s Center — both at 5400 Stone Creek Circle — and the post office, of course.
Loveland receives about 100,000 Valentines each year from every state and 110 countries, according to the release.
People can also purchase a specially designed Valentine card between Jan. 18 and Feb. 9 at Loveland.org, which will automatically go through the re-mailing program. The cards are also available at many physical locations.
The card features a verse written by Sybil Psuik that reads:
“From the City of Loveland,
Right to your door,
A card full of love, And a little bit more.
To you and your loved ones,
Good wishes and smiles,
From the Sweetheart City,
Across the miles.”
The month's festivities will also include a group wedding for couples to exchange or renew vows before the Colorado Eagles game against the Bakersfield Condors on Feb. 14 at the Budweiser Events Center. The Sweetheart Festival on Feb. 10 and 11 in downtown Loveland includes music, art installations, local beer and other activities.
More detailed information about everything included in this year's Valentine season is at visitlovelandco.org.