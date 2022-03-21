Empire's water treatment system is not able to meet its demand due to low supply from key sources, the town's police department said in a release Sunday night.
While several residents and businesses reported no water or low pressure, police said it is not a public safety threat. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is directing town residents to boil water before they use it due to low pressure and the potential of bacteria being present.
Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management are providing the town with 5-gallon buckets, which residents can use to get water from a tanker in Theobald Park. If residents have a container of their own, they are encouraged to bring it, and the town asks that folks only take what they need. Water is available at the park during business hours Monday and thereafter as necessary.
The county's Fire Authority also moved a 2,000-gallon tanker to the Empire Fire Station to improve fire protection.
In addition to Madd Creek having low water flow, there is a suspected leak in the town's water system that crews are still trying to pinpoint. The town is working to increase water intake at the creek and supplement water into the filtration system. New filtration tanks were expected to be delivered Monday.
Empire is 42 miles west of Denver, and the town has around 300 residents.