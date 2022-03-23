FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A new batch of Scott’s donations are coming to light, with one youth-focused nonprofit announcing Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, they received what they called a “transformational” $50 million gift from the philanthropist. The donation was made to National 4-H Council, a Maryland-based organization that supports a U.S. government-backed youth program.