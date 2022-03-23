Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's 106-year history, the organization announced Wednesday.
The donation will allow Planned Parenthood to provide high-quality health care, allow transformative technological updates and innovation, and roll out initiatives that promote equity and belonging across the organization's four-state region, according to a news release.
"MacKenzie Scott's gift is truly remarkable. In this critical moment, Ms. Scott has recognized the urgent need for equitable access to health care," said Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. "An extraordinary gift of this magnitude is a testament to the hundreds of committed employees at PPRM providing exceptional education programming, compassionate health care, and a space for action and belonging for supporters and activists deeply committed to protecting our human right to receive health care."
In all, Scott pledged $275 million to Planned Parenthood, the largest amount from a single donor ever, and 21 regional affiliates — including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
Scott's donation will also help prepare the organization for an anticipated influx of patients who are having to cross state lines to get an abortion due to abortion bans across the country.
The local affiliate estimates that more than 345,000 underserved women and thousands of men, transgender and nonbinary patients in the four-state region are unable to access reproductive health care.
Scott has donated more than $8 billion to charities over the past two years after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In 2019, she pledged to give away the bulk of her fortune over her lifetime.
On Tuesday, Scott donated $13.5 million to Habitat Metro Denver as part of a nationwide gift to Habitat for Humanity affiliates.