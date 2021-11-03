The man accused of killing two bystanders during a police chase in Brighton last week has been charged with murder, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Villarini, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of vehicular eluding and driving under restraint, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

Police were sent to the area of Gaviota and Goldfinch streets at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 26 after reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they learned the vehicle was stolen out of Westminster, The Denver Gazette previously reported.

As a second officer arrived, Villarini allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle into a patrol unit and failed to stop after officers attempted a traffic stop.

During a two-minute pursuit, Villarini allegedly drove through a stop sign at Bridge and Mt. Bierstadt streets and struck another car. He continued until he lost control and struck a pedestrian.

Two people died as a result of their injuries, police said.

Villarini is scheduled to return to court Jan. 28, according to online court records.