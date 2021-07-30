A man is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Denver left two dead and another seriously injured Thursday night.
Police arrested Jose N. Perez, 31, who was held on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, said Christine Downs, a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.
Police said the crash happened after 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. Perez was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was pronounced dead. Two passengers -- one in each vehicle -- were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, one of whom died as a result of their injuries.
Information regarding the victims has not been released.
Downs said final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.