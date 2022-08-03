Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Denver.
Taylor A. Lindsey was being held at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver on suspicion of public nuisance — hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injuries, according to jail records.
Jake Johnson, 30, was killed in the crash, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard, police said.