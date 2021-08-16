The 17th Judicial District Attorney's office has filed charges against a man suspected in a homicide and accused of shooting at Commerce City police officers.

Prosecutors have charged Andrew Reineke, 27, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and menacing, the office said Monday.

Police responded to a shooting earlier this month near Fairfax Park that left a 65-year-old man dead. Officers were questioning a different person who matched the description of a possible suspect when Reineke allegedly began shooting, Police Chief Clint Nichols said at the time.

A bullet grazed the sleeve of one officer's uniform, but he and the other officers were uninjured.

Nichols said the department placed six officers who returned fire at Reineke on administrative leave.

Reineke's next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.