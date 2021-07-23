A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Adams County sheriff's deputy early Friday morning after he walked onto a highway, said the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at 1:10 a.m. in the 11800 block of U.S. 85.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed the man was hit after walking onto the southbound lanes of highway in front of the deputy's vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Police said the deputy was driving a marked patrol unit and was not injured in the crash.

An independent investigation is being led by the Commerce City Police Department in conjunction with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.