A man is dead after a plane crashed just west of Steamboat Springs on Friday night, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office.
The man was the only person onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, said the department's Undersheriff Doug Scherar.
Law enforcement officials learned about a possible incident around 6:30 p.m. when they were notified about a possible aircraft emergency. Officials were told an aircraft lost contact with a communication center near the Steamboat Springs area, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Authorities were provided "very accurate" GPS coordinates, which allowed a snow and rescue team — guided by a snow machine — to locate the plane about 90 minutes later.
9News, The Denver Gazette's news partner, reported the man was identified as 46-year-old Clinton Devin and that he was flying to Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, when the plane crashed.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the investigation into the incident is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, according to the release.